Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Emami bets big on Rosscare brand
Business Standard

Ola partners with Apollo to train drivers for on-road medical emergencies

Partnership will offer medical benefits, accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Ola Logo

After Uber, Ola has now partnered with Apollo Hospitals to train drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies.

Besides, the partnership will also offer medical benefits and accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners.

Ola has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to create India’s first ever comprehensive medical programme for driver- partners,” Ola said in a statement.

The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months, it added.

“Driver partners will be also be able to opt for a ‘My Apollo Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits, while Apollo Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates,” it said.

Last week, Uber had announced a similar programme in partnership with Apollo Hospitals.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ola partners with Apollo to train drivers for on-road medical emergencies

Partnership will offer medical benefits, accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners

Partnership will offer medical benefits, accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners
After Uber, Ola has now partnered with Apollo Hospitals to train drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies.

Besides, the partnership will also offer medical benefits and accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners.

Ola has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to create India’s first ever comprehensive medical programme for driver- partners,” Ola said in a statement.

The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months, it added.

“Driver partners will be also be able to opt for a ‘My Apollo Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits, while Apollo Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates,” it said.

Last week, Uber had announced a similar programme in partnership with Apollo Hospitals.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ola partners with Apollo to train drivers for on-road medical emergencies

Partnership will offer medical benefits, accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners

After Uber, Ola has now partnered with Apollo Hospitals to train drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies.

Besides, the partnership will also offer medical benefits and accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners.

Ola has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to create India’s first ever comprehensive medical programme for driver- partners,” Ola said in a statement.

The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months, it added.

“Driver partners will be also be able to opt for a ‘My Apollo Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits, while Apollo Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates,” it said.

Last week, Uber had announced a similar programme in partnership with Apollo Hospitals.

image
Business Standard
177 22