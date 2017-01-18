Ola partners with Apollo to train drivers for on-road medical emergencies

After Uber, has now partnered with Hospitals to train drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies.

Besides, the partnership will also offer and accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners.

“ has partnered with Hospitals to create India’s first ever comprehensive medical programme for driver- partners,” said in a statement.

The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months, it added.

“Driver partners will be also be able to opt for a ‘My Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits, while Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates,” it said.

Last week, Uber had announced a similar programme in partnership with Hospitals.