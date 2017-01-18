Ola partners with Apollo to train drivers for on-road medical emergencies

After Uber, Ola
has now partnered with Apollo
Hospitals to train drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies.
Besides, the partnership will also offer medical benefits
and accident insurance at discounted rates to driver partners.
“Ola
has partnered with Apollo
Hospitals to create India’s first ever comprehensive medical programme for driver- partners,” Ola
said in a statement.
The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months, it added.
“Driver partners will be also be able to opt for a ‘My Apollo
Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits, while Apollo
Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates,” it said.
Last week, Uber had announced a similar programme in partnership with Apollo
Hospitals.
