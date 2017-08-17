'Ola Play' a connected car platform extends its services in Chennai, Pune

-
-
Taxi aggregator Ola has announced the launch of Ola Play, its connected car platform for ridesharing in two new cities, Chennai and Pune.
Ola Play launched in November last year, in a short span of time has witnessed 200 percent quarter on quarter growth. Starting with over a 1000+ cars in the city and a host of platform partners, also offering regional language content, Ola Play brings a fully connected interactive experience for users on the move. With the launch in Chennai and Pune, Play is now present across six cities.
Major metros in the country have citizens treading through choking traffic every day, with commuters spending over an hour in traffic. With Ola Play, commuters can make time spent stuck in traffic productive, giving the customers interesting opportunities to interact with the technology available in its cabs.
Ola Play, a connected car technology platform, uses deep customer insight, offering the most relevant and personalised experience for customers. Insights from over a thousand cars running in the city since the past two weeks in Chennai and Pune has revealed that regional language content, radio, web series, and music are a huge hit among Play customers.
"We are excited to bring Ola Play to two more large cities today viz. Chennai and Pune, which are industrial hubs and boast of a growing IT industry as well. Interestingly, both cities also see a high average transit time, slow moving traffic, and high-frequency usage of Ola's offerings. With Play in these two cities, we are enabling lakhs of customers to make efficient use of their transit time by bringing them improved control of their ride-experience," said vice president and head of Ola Play, Ankit Jain.
"Play's presence in other cities has witnessed a great deal of appreciation for regional content from customers as well as driver partners. With Chennai and Pune, as well as for future launches, focus on local content partnerships will be significant," added Jain.
For developers and partners, Ola Play offers an app store-like platform which gives them full control of their app experience, enabling endless innovative possibilities of interacting with their customers.
