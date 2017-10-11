Ola raises $1.1 bn from Tencent, SoftBank; to boost business, take on Uber

India’s leading ride-hailing service Ola
has raised $1.1 billion in fresh funding led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent
Holdings Limited as it looks further its investment in new technologies to take on global rival Uber
in the country.
In addition to Tencent, the round also saw the participation of unnamed US-based financial investors and largest shareholder SoftBank, Ola
said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the company did not disclose the valuation at which it has raised the fresh capital.
“Our ambition is to build a globally competitive and futuristic transportation system in India
that will support and accelerate a nation on the move,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola.
“Our new partners share our passion for building the future of transportation in India
together and we look forward to learn and benefit from their global perspectives and ecosystems.”
Ola
says the capital will allow it to make strategic investments in its supply chain and technology. A significant investment will be made in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to help solve some of the unique mobility problems, such as lacking infrastructure and heavy traffic in metros, that India
faces.
The company said it is continuing to hold talks with other investors to raise a further $1 billion as part of the same funding round, to bring the total to $2 billion. Business Standard had reported on October 3 that the company was raising $400-500 million from Tencent, while other investors would contribute an additional $500 million.
Softbank, which is the company’s largest investor, has committed to pump additional capital into Ola, given that it achieves certain goals which have been set. The Japanese investor has backed Didi Chuxing
in China and Grab Taxi
in Southeast Asia, giving it a keen understanding of the ride-hailing market.
“Ola’s unique local offerings are tailored to India’s burgeoning transportation needs. The strategic partnership with Ola
makes it possible for Tencent
to be part of the fast-growing ride-hailing space in the country. We look forward to helping Ola
further develop India’s transportation solutions,” said Martin Lau, President of Tencent
Holdings.
The funding comes at a time when SoftBank
is in the closing stages of finalising a massive investment in Ola’s chief rival Uber.
While the Japanese firm along with a few other investors will pump in between $1 billion and $1.25 billion at a valuation of $68 billion, a much larger investment in the tune of $20 billion is planned to purchase shares of existing investors at a much lower valuation.
While global publications have reported that a truce between Uber
and Ola
in India
isn’t among the terms put forth by Softbank
for the investment in Uber, if the deal goes through, consolidation in India’s ride hailing space is inevitable. For now, it looks as though Ola
has the upper hand in India
and will absorb its rival Uber’s unit here.
