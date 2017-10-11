Ola raises $1.1 bn from Tencent, SoftBank; to boost business, take on Uber

India’s leading ride-hailing service has raised $1.1 billion in fresh funding led by Chinese Internet giant Holdings Limited as it looks further its investment in new technologies to take on global rival in the country.

In addition to Tencent, the round also saw the participation of unnamed US-based financial investors and largest shareholder SoftBank, said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the company did not disclose the valuation at which it has raised the fresh capital.

“Our ambition is to build a globally competitive and futuristic transportation system in that will support and accelerate a nation on the move,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of “Our new partners share our passion for building the future of transportation in together and we look forward to learn and benefit from their global perspectives and ecosystems.”

says the capital will allow it to make strategic investments in its supply chain and technology. A significant investment will be made in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to help solve some of the unique mobility problems, such as lacking infrastructure and heavy traffic in metros, that faces.

The company said it is continuing to hold talks with other investors to raise a further $1 billion as part of the same funding round, to bring the total to $2 billion. Business Standard had reported on October 3 that the company was raising $400-500 million from Tencent, while other investors would contribute an additional $500 million.

Softbank, which is the company’s largest investor, has committed to pump additional capital into Ola, given that it achieves certain goals which have been set. The Japanese investor has backed in China and in Southeast Asia, giving it a keen understanding of the ride-hailing market.

“Ola’s unique local offerings are tailored to India’s burgeoning transportation needs. The strategic partnership with makes it possible for to be part of the fast-growing ride-hailing space in the country. We look forward to helping further develop India’s transportation solutions,” said Martin Lau, President of Holdings.

The funding comes at a time when is in the closing stages of finalising a massive investment in Ola’s chief rival While the Japanese firm along with a few other investors will pump in between $1 billion and $1.25 billion at a valuation of $68 billion, a much larger investment in the tune of $20 billion is planned to purchase shares of existing investors at a much lower valuation.

While global publications have reported that a truce between and in isn’t among the terms put forth by for the investment in Uber, if the deal goes through, consolidation in India’s ride hailing space is inevitable. For now, it looks as though has the upper hand in and will absorb its rival Uber’s unit here.