Ola raises $1.1 bn from Tencent, SoftBank; to boost business, take on Uber

Funding comes at a time when SoftBank is in closing stages of finalising massive investment in Ola's chief rival Uber

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Ola, Ola charging station, Ola electric cabs, Ola electric mobility
Ola's charging station inaugurated in Nagpur

India’s leading ride-hailing service Ola has raised $1.1 billion in fresh funding led by Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Limited as it looks further its investment in new technologies to take on global rival Uber in the country.

In addition to Tencent, the round also saw the participation of unnamed US-based financial investors and largest shareholder SoftBank, Ola said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the company did not disclose the valuation at which it has raised the fresh capital.

“Our ambition is to build a globally competitive and futuristic transportation system in India that will support and accelerate a nation on the move,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola. “Our new partners share our passion for building the future of transportation in India together and we look forward to learn and benefit from their global perspectives and ecosystems.”

Ola says the capital will allow it to make strategic investments in its supply chain and technology. A significant investment will be made in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to help solve some of the unique mobility problems, such as lacking infrastructure and heavy traffic in metros, that India faces.

The company said it is continuing to hold talks with other investors to raise a further $1 billion as part of the same funding round, to bring the total to $2 billion. Business Standard had reported on October 3 that the company was raising $400-500 million from Tencent, while other investors would contribute an additional $500 million.

Softbank, which is the company’s largest investor, has committed to pump additional capital into Ola, given that it achieves certain goals which have been set. The Japanese investor has backed Didi Chuxing in China and Grab Taxi in Southeast Asia, giving it a keen understanding of the ride-hailing market.

“Ola’s unique local offerings are tailored to India’s burgeoning transportation needs. The strategic partnership with Ola makes it possible for Tencent to be part of the fast-growing ride-hailing space in the country. We look forward to helping Ola further develop India’s transportation solutions,” said Martin Lau, President of Tencent Holdings.

The funding comes at a time when SoftBank is in the closing stages of finalising a massive investment in Ola’s chief rival Uber. While the Japanese firm along with a few other investors will pump in between $1 billion and $1.25 billion at a valuation of $68 billion, a much larger investment in the tune of $20 billion is planned to purchase shares of existing investors at a much lower valuation.

While global publications have reported that a truce between Uber and Ola in India isn’t among the terms put forth by Softbank for the investment in Uber, if the deal goes through, consolidation in India’s ride hailing space is inevitable. For now, it looks as though Ola has the upper hand in India and will absorb its rival Uber’s unit here.
First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 11:45 IST

