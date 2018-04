Ola, Uber control 90% of cab market: Would their merger get the CCI's nod?

In a span of a few years, mobile app-based have drastically changed the face of public transport in bigger Indian cities. Ever since the homegrown and the international darling made their entry in Indian markets, they been engaged in an almost neck-to-neck battle.

Understandably, recent rumours of a possible Ola- merger in have raised many eyebrows. While it is unclear if the deal will actually go through, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which is a common stakeholder in both ANI Technologies (Ola’s parent company) and Uber, is said to be brokering a deal in order to consolidate its investments. This has also been seen as a move on the part of to focus on their core markets, after being forced to bow out to fierce local competition in China, Russia and a number of South East Asian countries.

If such a deal were likely to be considered, the two would have to meet a number of legal and regulatory requirements, including the approval of the Competition Commission of (CCI). As a part of its mandate of maintaining healthy competition in Indian markets, the is responsible for regulating combinations (which may be in the form of mergers, acquisitions or amalgamations) in Indian markets. All combinations which meet the thresholds in the Competition Act, 2012 (Competition Act) and its accompanying Regulations have to be mandatorily notified to the

However, due to the design of the numerical thresholds (which are based on the value of the assets and the turnover of the entities involved), and the presence of a number of exceptions, only big-ticket combinations end up getting affected by this requirement. Further, various factors such as whether the transaction involves the acquisition of an actual or potential competitor, whether any of the parties have a global presence, the structure of the deal (merger vs acquisition), etc. have a bearing on whether a particular combination is notifiable to the or not. Regardless of how a hypothetical deal between the two entities is structured, given the high value and stakes involved, it is unlikely that a proposed Uber- merger would escape a notification.

When it comes to assessing potential anti-competitive effects of a proposed combination under the Competition Act, the test is whether it would lead to an “appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant market in India” (AAEC). The Competition Act authorises the to investigate mergers which have caused/are likely to cause AAEC in

The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) recently used a similar provision in the Singapore Competition Act to stall a Grab- deal on March 27 2018 and launched a more detailed investigation, (on the ground that such a deal would lead to substantial lessening of competition in the market), a day after the announcement of the deal was first made. Unlike India, merger notifications in Singapore are optional, though advisable in a number of circumstances such as high post-merger market share.

Incidentally, the Grab- deal was not notified despite this condition being met.

The mobile application-based ride-hailing in is unique inasmuch it is restricted to two main players and a merger would result in these two entities controlling 90-95% of the market; figures which automatically set off alarm bells of likely abuse of dominance. However, market shares, while a critical factor, are not the sole determinant in the assessment of abuse of dominance. Several other considerations such as the level of competition in the market, prevailing barriers to entry, availability of substitutes, innovation in the market, power exerted by other market players like buyers, etc. have to be kept in mind.

Going by its recent record, the presence of network effects in the ride-hailing market will play a substantial role in CCI’s assessment. Higher the number of drivers and customers on and Uber’s platform, a proportionately higher number are incentivised to join making the platforms, thereby increasing the value of the service for both the and the consumers.

A crucial component of any abuse of dominance analysis is the demarcation of the “relevant market”. Simply put, “relevant market” refers to all the products/services which are considered to be substitutes for each other.

A wider relevant market implies more options for consumers to switch to substitutes, thereby decreasing an enterprise’s ability to create and mis-use a dominant position.