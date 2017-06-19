Ola, Uber face supply squeeze: 24% drivers leave as incentives drop

Two of the country’s largest taxi-aggregators, Ola
and Uber, saw the supply of cabs
on their platforms declining to nearly three-fourths in the March quarter of this year. With disgruntled drivers
opting out due to a fall in incentives, the total number of cabs
they run fell to around 380,000 in January-March from 500,000 in the previous three-month period – a drop of 24 per cent – shows a Livemint report.
The report, citing figures from market research firm RedSeer Consulting, also says that a large number of drivers
on Uber
and Ola
either moved on to explore other offline driving opportunities or quit the profession altogether. Ola
and Uber
drivers, it is believed, saw their earnings declining by as much as 60 per cent in the absence of incentives
provided by the companies.
In Bengaluru and Delhi, the two largest markets for ride-hailing services, drivers
have staged multiple protests complaining about falling earnings. While the state transport departments have tried arbitrating talks between the two parties, drivers
say no solution has emerged so far.
While employee grievances generally fall in the labour department’s ambit, drivers
on Uber
and Ola
platforms, technically, are not employees of these companies.
Instead, they are partners who willingly list their vehicles on these platforms and offer services to the customers brought to them by the companies.
Several drivers
and media reports have suggested that Uber
and Ola
had verbally promised drivers
that they could earn up to Rs 1 lakh if they drove for them. Several drivers
said they were able to hit targets initially, but their earnings halved as the companies
began withdrawing incentives
in the past few months.
Bengaluru and Delhi are estimated to have over 100,000 cabs
that are listed on either of the two platforms. With incentives
dropping, the number of rides on Uber
and Ola
fell five per cent in the March quarter on a year-on-year basis, show the RedSeer figures.
