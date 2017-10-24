OLX revenue jumps 58%, turns profitable, puts pressure on rival Quikr

Naspers-owned online platform has become one of the first large e-commerce in India to turn profitable, putting even more pressure on Tiger Global-backed rival

In disclosures to the registrar of for financial year 2016-17, the company reported a profit of Rs 8 crore on of Rs 92.5 crore. Earnings rose 58 per cent from the previous year, according to the regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

had reported a loss of Rs 2.1 crore for the 12 months ending March 2016.

In June this year, Martin Scheepbouwer, chief executive of the business for Naspers (it has a majority stake in OLX), had said “out executed” in India. He, however, added that monetising the business in the country was still a few years away.

“India is a key early market for OLX, in which we had to deploy significant capital in the past years. This investment has been put to very good use by out-executing our main competitor, Quikr,” Scheepbouwer had said.

is far from turning profitable, and had a loss of Rs 534 crore during 2015-16. In May this year, the company claimed its online jobs portal, QuikrJobs, had broken even in the 12 months that ended March 2017.

The latest report comes when competition in India’s online space is heating, with global giant getting in the game. Trough its subsidiary, Junglee, it has begun focusing on the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace, with a major focus on high-value items such as smartphones.

Despite this, says the highly competitive days in India’s online space are over. It said it has over four and a half times the number of daily active users rival has, and 2.3 times more active app users. has countered by claiming it has over 1.25 times the number of listings on

“The competitive battle against is over in our view. We’ll choose and spend better to mature the market. That will take some years, during which we can monetise lightly. We can charge for professionals and do some advertising,” Scheepbouwer had added in June.

It is to be seen how OLX’s profitability affects Quikr, a company valued at $1.5 billion and having raised $364 million from investors so far. The disclosure will undoubtedly put more pressure on to turn profitable and provide a suitable exit to its investors, including Tiger Global, which has significantly scaled back its aggression in India.