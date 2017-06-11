Omni-channel retailing is the future

Multi-channel retailing, across bricks-and-mortar stores and e-commerce is a reality today but each channel still offers a different experience from the other, even for the same brand. Omni-channel retailing — where a consumer has the same experience across all the touchpoints — is the future of retail. Many Indian brands and retailers are trying to navigate their way through this complex landscape because that is where their consumers are heading, with their wallets. Ace Turtle is helping brands and retailers seamlessly deliver information and merchandise to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?