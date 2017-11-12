OmniActive Health to invest Rs 150 cr in acquisitions over 3-4 years

OmniActive Health Technologies, a leading nutraceutical company, is looking at more strategic acquisitions in domestic and foreign markets and has drawn up capital expenditure plans of around Rs 150 crore in the next three years.

Building on an M&A (mergers and acquisitions) strategy to grow inorganically, the company has recently acquired leading health and nutrition active natural ingredient player, Indfrag.

"We are now looking at more strategic acquisitions in the domestic as well as foreign markets in the space of marketing and technology," OmniActive MD told PTI.

The company's strength lies in its ability to leverage science and technology to meet consumer demand and rigorous quality standards for today's dietary supplement market.

In the last 18 months, OmniActive completed 12 human clinical trials with healthy population across its portfolio of branded ingredients, providing unique, science-based claims to expand consumer offerings.

"We are continuously making an investment in R&D and expansion programmes. We are doing a capex of Rs 30-35 crore per annum and going forward, looking at an investment of around Rs 150 crore for expansion of more nutraceutical products", Mariwala said.

The company hopes to double its turnover to Rs 1,000 crore in three years, he said.

The Mumbai-based OmniActive supplies ingredients to several global clients, including large healthcare, nutrition and consumer staples It has the presence in six countries- the US, Canada, the UK, France, and

With state of the art R&D centres in Pune, and New Jersey, OmniActive deploys an array of sophisticated manufacturing technologies in extraction, purification, isolation and delivery of nutritional actives.

The company is looking at launching more supplement products for a population of 30-45 years of age group and women.

The country's nutraceutical market is estimated at $500-600 million and is growing 15-20 per cent on a (compound annual growth rate) basis.

With the recent acquisition of Indfrag, OmniActive is now set to launch a new business venture in the v-commerce domain that aims to provide products to the Internet-savvy younger group, Mariwala added.

Virtual commerce, or v-commerce, is a kind of application, service, or product feature that helps entities execute strategies and design websites for e-commerce.