Once bitten, JSW wants formal nod from banks to takeover Jaypee Infra

Group, which has emerged as the highest bidder for Jaypee Infratech’s real estate assets, is waiting for a formal communication from the banks as it lost out in the race for stressed assets even after emerging as the highest bidder in other The group company, Cement was pipped by Birla owned Ultratech after emerged as the highest bidder in the first round of for but the resolution professionals called for second round of bids. “Everything is ad hoc and there is too much of confusion regarding the interpretation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016. The highest bid is no guarantee that the stressed asset will be offered to that company,” said one of the bidder asking not to be quoted. stock was up 5 per cent to Rs 13.69 a share during afternoon trades. group has offered Rs 99 billion for as one-time payment as compared to Jaypee's outstanding debt of Rs 90 billion, as of March 2017. Steel lost out in the race for Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Power and Steel, as well as Tata Steel, offered far better offer to the lenders. But the company won Monnet Ispat as it was the lone bidder for the company. Steel said it will bid for Uttam Galva Steel which is sent to the National Corporate Law Tribunal for resolution of debt after Uttam failed to repay its loans. officials said they are keen to take over which has defaulted to both banks and flat owners who have dragged the company to Supreme Court for failing to give possession of the apartments.

As sales slumped and the once-hot market of real estate collapsed — leaving many grappling with debt and angry customers.