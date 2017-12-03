One-stop 'solution' for firms to manage multiple clouds

Enterprises across the globe are increasingly jumping on to the cloud services bandwagon to boost their returns and maximise their skills.

Cloud environment solutions provider Nuvepro assists such companies in saving time and money by providing ready-to-use applications, on the cloud. Through cloud computing, companies can essentially store and recover any data, create applications and services, host websites and blogs, among several other features. Having been bootstrapped for the past three years, Nuvepro recently bagged $400,000 (Rs 26 crore) worth of funding from ...