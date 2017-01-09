One-stop solution for international logistics

Comet, a Mumbai-based start-up, has tie-ups with several companies such as Khimji Poonja, PB Cargo

If you are into the import and export business and often run into problems in price discovery, tracking shipments while moving cargo, need not be a worry. There is a start-up working to address these issues. Comet is a platform for an international business-to-business (B2B) freight service provider, which manages everything — from booking containers to tracking and custom clearances. It also manages all the paperwork to ensure end-to-end cargo delivery through roads, sea and air. Recently, the Mumbai-based start-up raised an undisclosed amount in ...

Abhishek Jejani