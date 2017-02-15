One-third of GM dealers drive out in a year

An exodus is happening at the set up of American auto major General Motors. Within one year beginning from 2016, more than one-third of the company's have closed down owing to declining volumes in an otherwise fast-growing domestic car market.

Of the total 250 units, around 90 dealer-run outlets were shut down last year. This brings the total number of operational outlets to just about 160.



Two years ago, the company had as many as 280 sales points in the country. However, following recent developments, it can be said that the firm's network presence has almost halved in a span of two years. “The company is understood to be compensating dealers to manage fixed costs and continue the business. But many are desperate to exit and move to rivals”, said an industry executive. The company did not respond to queries on the closure of dealerships.

GM struggles to grow volume in a rapidly growing Indian market, where it has below one per cent share. The company has been losing market in the last couple of years, making its small share smaller. In her 2015 visit to the country, GM’s global CEO announced ambitions to make Indian operations sustainable and move towards profitability in due course. GM’s operations have been saddled in losses for years now.

About one-and-a-half year later, Indian operations continue to struggle. Its market share in March-end in 2016 stood at a mere 1.16 per cent as against 2 per cent in the previous year. In the April-January period of FY17, the share has slipped further and now is below one per cent (0.90 per cent) and volumes are down by 17 per cent to 22,696 units. In the same period, the domestic market expanded by more than nine per cent.

The saving grace, however, has been from the export market where volumes have more than doubled this year. The company has shipped 58,523 vehicles during the April-January period, registering a surge of 129 per cent. It joins the list of like Volkswagen, Ford and Nissan for which exports from are more than the local sales.

On the domestic front, the plan to invest in developing new models has also been put on hold. The company said there is a shift in customer preferences in “We are conducting a full review of our future product portfolio and have put on hold future investment in our all-new vehicle family for the market until we firm up our product portfolio plan. Moving forward, our priority remains to establish the right business conditions for sustainable profitability”, said a spokesperson.



In 2015, Barra had announced an investment of $1 billion to ramp up manufacturing operations and roll out ten locally produced vehicles.