OnePlus 5 launched at Rs 32,999, sale begins at 4:30 pm today on Amazon

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its flagship in India at Rs 32,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone would be made available in the country exclusively through e-commerce site Amazon starting 4:30 pm on June 22.

The flagship smartphone has been one of the most anticipated devices of the year so far. The OnePlus 5, coming with better camera, technical specifications and operating system than predecessor OnePlus 3T, but is it all enough to make it the flagship killer? Let’s look at the features and specifications of the smartphone

As confirmed before the official announcement, the is powered by 835 processor, which has Snapdragon X16 LTE modem supporting data speed of up to 1 Gbps, coupled with an Adreno 540 graphic processing unit (GPU). The smartphone is comes in two storage and RAM variants – 64 GB/6 GB and 128 GB/8 GB. Both variants support dual-lane Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 for superior performance.

specifications The major attraction of the device is its dual-camera set-up -- 16-megapixel and 20 MP dual cameras -- at the rear. The 16 MP camera features a bright aperture of f/1.7 and the 20MP one sports an f/2.6 aperture. The cameras support portrait mode, which focuses on the subject and blurs the background, something that was introduced first in Apple iPhone 7.

OnePlus has also refreshed its Android-based operating system ‘Oxygen OS’ that now features Google Pixel-like app drawer, which can be accessed from any window now, without going back to the home screen of the device. The company has also added to the OS a reading mode that adjusts the screen temperature setting automatically. The reading mode can also be activated manually from the notification area or settings.