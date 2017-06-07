Everything you wanted to know about OnePlus 5 but didn't know whom to ask

has finally disclosed the launch dates of its much awaited flagship smartphone 5. The smartphone would first be unveiled in home-country China on 20th June and at NSCI Dome, Mumbaion 22nd June the device would be launched in India .

has been teasing the upcoming flagship through subtle tweets and images on other social media channels. While not much information has been divulged about the device yet, except the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that the phone would be, which was confirmed by the company’s CEO himself.

Another interesting feature that has been making a lot of noise of late is the dual camera set-up at the rear side of 5. The earlier designs suggested use of dual-camera set-up at the rear of the device and the same has been making the headlines. The recent report by Android Police, an online tech portal, confirms dual-camera set-up at the rear side of the device but with a completely different placement. It also reveals the upper side of the smartphone, both rear and front, in all its glory.

5 Photo: Android Police The leaked image of purported 5 resembles a lot with the current iPhone 7 portfolio. We must admit that the smartphone looks dashing with seamless curves and black themed design that was first introduced with 3T.





5 camera sample Photo: Weibo CEO could wait till the launch date and on Wednesday shared a photograph purportedly clicked using 5 on Chinese social media network Weibo. The photography was posted with a message -- “What a purely clear sky! See you at 10:00 am tomorrow. Good night.” – that hints some more announcements coming from before the actual launch date.

It is not just the company’s CEO who is pulling the gun before the actual launch of the device. Amazon India, which is official online sales partner of devices, put up a promotion page for 5 and according to a popular tipster Evan Blass the source code of the page revealed that the upcoming smartphone would feature whopping 8 GB of RAM.

" 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2017

The 5 looks promising and the company has already earned quite a fame in Indian smartphone market with their ‘flagship killer’ smartphones 3 and 3T. We look forward toward the actual launch and hope that the company would price the upcoming flagship competitively.



Here is the 5 teaser video



