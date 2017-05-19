OnePlus 5 smartphone to have DxO enhanced camera for superior photography

China-based manufacturer OnePlus has teamed up with DxO, a software company with expertise in image
processing software, to enhance the photography
capabilities of the upcoming OnePlus 5
smartphone.
In a blog post
on the OnePlus official forum, the company said: "We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO
to enhance your photography
experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. DxO
is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography
benchmark, the DxOMark. They’ve got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones.
"
"But we can only go so far in telling you that we’re excited to be working with DxO.
Our friend Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales & Marketing at DxO, had this to say: “OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography
strategy.”
Working alongside DxO, the company said, "we’re confident the OnePlus 5
will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."
OnePlus 5
has been making a lot of buzz over the internet lately. The smartphone, expected to launch in a couple of months, is making the tech community keep an eagle eye on every small information available.
Recently, one of the leak revealed the smartphone's dual-camera
set-up at the rear. The leaks around the development on the next flagship device from OnePlus started pouring in after the company’s CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of OnePlus 5.
Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, camera
samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, as days passed, the OnePlus 5
specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks
.
Business Standard compiles the latest details of the OnePlus 5 as available online:
Camera
The leaks suggested that the OnePlus 5
would feature a dual-camera
set-up at the rear. The latest leaks hint that the device would feature a dual-camera
set up with dual flash placed at the centre of the cameras.
Display
According to the specifications leaked through Slashleaks, the OnePlus 5
smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all OnePlus devices so far.
Processor, Storage and RAM
OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in smartphones.
In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm. The same has been referred to in the leaked specification sheet from Slashleaks as well.
The OnePlus 5
is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than OnePlus 5
(the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).
Software
The OnePlus 5
is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.
Tentative launch date
The OnePlus 5
smartphone might launch sometime this summer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU