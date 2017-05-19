OnePlus 5 smartphone to have DxO enhanced camera for superior photography





In a China-based manufacturer OnePlus has teamed up with DxO, a software company with expertise in processing software, to enhance the capabilities of the upcoming smartphone.In a blog post on the OnePlus official forum, the company said: "We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with to enhance your experience with our upcoming flagship, the is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining benchmark, the DxOMark. They’ve got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for "

"But we can only go so far in telling you that we’re excited to be working with Our friend Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales & Marketing at DxO, had this to say: “OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile strategy.”

Working alongside DxO, the company said, "we’re confident the will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

has been making a lot of buzz over the internet lately. The smartphone, expected to launch in a couple of months, is making the tech community keep an eagle eye on every small information available.

Recently, one of the leak revealed the smartphone's dual- set-up at the rear. The leaks around the development on the next flagship device from OnePlus started pouring in after the company’s CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of

Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, as days passed, the specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks

Business Standard compiles the latest details of the as available online:

Camera





details Photo: Priceraja.com The leaks suggested that the would feature a dual- set-up at the rear. The latest leaks hint that the device would feature a dual- set up with dual flash placed at the centre of the cameras.

Display

According to the specifications leaked through Slashleaks, the smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all OnePlus devices so far.

Processor, Storage and RAM

OnePlus has a history of using the best of Qualcomm’s processor in In the same tradition, one might assume that the next flagship from OnePlus would feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm. The same has been referred to in the leaked specification sheet from Slashleaks as well.

The is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked specifications mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the specifications take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than (the same way as the company launched OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T).

Software

The is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from OnePlus – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The smartphone might launch sometime this summer.