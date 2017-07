China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been in the lately, and this time it is not for a new product launch or software upgrade. There have been reports of a bug in the company's flagship 5 that reboots the device automatically whenever a user dials emergency numbers like 911.

According to affected 5 owners, their device reboots as soon as their call 911 emergency number to report any mishap. The bug was reported to after several similar incidents were reported by 5 owners across the globe sharing similar experience of dialing SOS number 911 only to see the device rebooting itself.

Not just the 5, other smartphone owners also shared on Reddit how their devices respond when they try to call 911. Some devices go blank while other just freeze and come back to normal only after forced restart.

was quick in response to acknowledge the bug and soon after the company released a hotfix to address the bug in affected 5 devices. According to the company's official statement, the issue was “related to a modem memory usage issue.” The bug was a “random occurrence” for customers on a voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) network. The reboot happened only when the OTDOA protocol was triggered during an emergency call.

The above statement may sound too technical for some but rest assured the bug is rectified by by working with the chipset maker Qualcomm around the issue. The hotfix is rolling out as an incremental update and, therefore, will reach to all the 5 owners any time soon.