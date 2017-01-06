OnePlus opens its first one-stop destination store in India

Chinese smartphone maker on Friday opened its first 'Experience Store' in that will be a one-stop destination to experience the complete range of products.

The will provide customers with first-hand opportunity to come and have an immersive experience of all products, including smartphones, accessories and lifestyle merchandise.

"We are pleased to launch our first-ever experience in India, one of our most important markets, and dedicate it to the community who is the core of our very existence," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India, OnePlus, in a statement.

The will also act as a hub of various community engagement activities.