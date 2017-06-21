OnePlus takes wraps off 'flagship phone of the year'

The rumours and speculations over the much-awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 are expected to be put to rest today. Pete Lau, co-founder and chief executive officer of OnePlus, is expected to answer all questions related to the flagship device tonight at 9:30 PM IST through a recorded webcast from the United States.

While the official India launch is still two days away, tonight’s event is expected to satiate thousands of prospective buyers and smartphone geeks across the world who have been waiting to put their hands on the latest device from OnePlus’ stable.

OnePlus, which started its journey only three and a half years ago in December 2013, gained popularity in India with its very first device, the OnePlus One launched in mid-2014. The following models – One Plus 2 (released in August 2015), One Plus X (November 2015), OnePlus 3 (June 2016), and OnePlus 3T (November 2016) – have managed to maintain the momentum for the brand in India.





ALSO READ: Watch: OnePlus 5 TVC featuring Big B gives first glimpses of smartphone Growing popularity, backed by praise from the users of its devices, has helped OnePlus quickly shed the tag of a newcomer in the market and has also aided its brand building. Unlike many other popular Chinese players like Xiaomi and Lenovo, OnePlus focuses on challenging premium brands like and Apple, both in India and abroad. According to market analysts and reviewers, the brand has so far done well on that front, with its value for money proposition still a key weapon in a competitive market like India.

Analysts like Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research say that while the momentum is with OnePlus, if the brand manages to tide over the months leading up to the festive season (which starts from August 2017), it could just turn out to be the flagship smartphone of the year. Analysts, globally, are of the same view. Let’s have a look at what OnePlus has to offer this time that can help it beat competition from the Note 8 series, iPhone 8 series and Sony Xperia handsets that are in the pipeline this year.

The basics: Hardware

The OnePlus 5 comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor unlike most of the models from its competitors currently available in the market. The newest chipset from Qualcomm was initially exclusive to for its Galaxy S8 series and thus was out of reach for most flagship handset makers, except HTC U11 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This could give it a clear edge over its rivals.





ALSO READ: OnePlus 5 to be launched in India at Rs 32,999; here is what the device looks like According to sources, OnePlus 5 will be available in two variants – the first model will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the second model will boast 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both combinations are still rare in the market. Standard premium features like 5.5 inch Quad-HD Amoled display, 2.35 GHz Octa-Core 64-bit processor, and a 4,000 mAh battery are expected to be the other selling points for the device.

The models are expected to have dual back cameras. While its parent firm Oppo has been positioning its dual selfie camera as a unique selling proposition to Indian consumers, two primary cameras are sure to add to the rising aspirations for the brand.









OnePlus 5 camera details OnePlus 5 specification sheet Courtesy: Slashleaks The firm’s aim this time would be improving its camera experience, which some critics have found to be below par in comparison to other flagship devices from global leaders like and Incidentally, Lau posted a shot taken with OnePlus 5 two days ago on his Weibo (the Chinese version of twitter) handle to showcase its superior picture quality. He also claimed that it is going to be the “thinnest flagship phone”.

Availability: Buyers are not bound ‘by invitation only’

Initially, OnePlus stuck to its ‘by invitation only’ strategy – which effectively meant that someone who wishes to buy its handsets would have to secure an invitation from one of the existing buyers of OnePlus' devices to be able to purchase the brand's products. However, starting with the OnePlus 3, the firm has drifted away from this strategy. The rationale being its growing local supply and the competitive nature of the local market, where abundant choices often prove detrimental to such a prohibiting stance.

According to sources, this time, OnePlus, which sells only through the online channel, has tied up with e-commerce giant Amazon for the Indian market. With OnePlus 5, the firm will continue with its new strategy of remaining open to anyone who wishes to buy its handsets. So, if you missed out on your chance to buy a OnePlus device before, rest assured that this time, you will surely not miss your chance.

And finally, the Price:

While it is a topic of debate as to whether the Indian middle class has opened up to the global trend of consumerism – paying a little more (at times it is not that little as per our parameters) for a better experience. Getting something extra at a lower price continues to attract buyers in the country, across sectors. One of the key success mantras for OnePlus, like many other top brands like Xiaomi or Mi, has been its value for money proposition.

While the firm's last offering, the OnePlus 3T, was pitched at Rs 29,999 (starting price for 6GM RAM & 64GB ROM version), the OnePlus 5 is anticipated to be placed starting Rs 32,999 (for 6GM RAM & 64 ROM). The higher-end version with 8GM RAM and 128GB internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999.