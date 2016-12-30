ONGC cleared GSPC deal without enough independent directors

Had only three IDs on 12-member board, against requirement of 50%; govt aware of vacancies

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) did not have enough independent directors on its board while approving the purchase of an 80 per cent interest in the Krishna Godavari basin oil block owned by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) last week. Corporate governance experts have questioned the validity of a deal cleared by such an incomplete board, while the company argued that it was a "normal business decision" and did not result in any undue advantage for the majority shareholder. Well short of the regulatory requirement of 50 per ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian