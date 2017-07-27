Company
ONGC Q1 standalone net drops 8% at Rs 3,885 cr

Revenue from the company's offshore operations rose 4.2%to Rs 13,068 cr in the quarter

Reuters 

ONGC
A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's top explorer, said on Thursday first-quarter standalone profit fell 8 per cent, below analysts' expectations.

Standalone profit from ONGC's operations in India was Rs 3,885 crore ($606.01 million) for the three months ended June 30, down from Rs 4,233 crore a year earlier, the company said. 

Analysts on average expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of Rs 4,325 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from the company's offshore operations rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 13,068 crore in the quarter.

 

