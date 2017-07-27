ONGC Q1 standalone net drops 8% at Rs 3,885 cr

and Natural Gas Corp, India's top explorer, said on Thursday first-quarter standalone fell 8 per cent, below analysts' expectations.

Standalone from ONGC's operations in India was Rs 3,885 crore ($606.01 million) for the three months ended June 30, down from Rs 4,233 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average expected to post a standalone of Rs 4,325 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

from the company's offshore operations rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 13,068 crore in the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)