ONGC Q4 net falls 6% to Rs 4,340 cr on higher expenses

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) standalone net profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 4,340 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17 as against Rs 4,624.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous FY.

Profit fell on account of and the absence of a one-time gain seen in the same period of the last year at Rs 389.82 crore.

In the same quarter, the company’s total income rose 29 per cent to Rs 26,233.56 crore from Rs 20,297.83 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back. Total expenses, however, rose at a higher rate of 48 per cent to Rs 20,696.46 crore from Rs 14,022.15 crore a year back.

In a Bloomberg poll, 23 analysts estimated standalone revenue of Rs 22,827.1 crore and a standalone profit of Rs 5,074 crore.

Segment-wise, the company’s reported a profit of Rs 6,413.87 crore. Losses for its onshore segment widened to Rs 1,494.85 crore from Rs 119.22 crore reported in the same period a year back.

In FY17, the company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company was 59.2 per cent higher at Rs 20,497.86 crore as against Rs 12,875.21 crore in the same period a year back.

At its board meeting held on Friday, for FY17, the company also recommended a final dividend at Rs 0.8 per equity share of Rs 5 each, subject to necessary approval of members at its annual general meeting.