ONGC reviews offshore logistics operations after Arabian Sea chopper crash

State-owned and (ONGC) is reviewing offshore logistics operations after five of its 'energy soldiers' were killed in the tragic helicopter crash in the The company employees and officers today held a condolence meetings to mourn the death of five of its officers in helicopter crash off the coast on Saturday. All the seven onboard the ill-fated chopper, including two pilots, are reported to have died in the accident. "We have lost bright and hardworking officers in line of service to the company and the nation.

In a way they were who were killed in the tragic accident," said K Verma, of Videsh Ltd. Verma, who was part of the condolence meeting held in Delhi, said the is camping in since Saturday, supervising medico-legal assistance to the bereaved families and "to be with the families in their hour of grief". "The company stands in solidarity with the families and will support them in all possible ways," he said. "The loss of five bright officers is tragic and a great loss to the company." The five were on the way to ONGC's installation in the when the accident occurred on Saturday morning. Verma said the company has begun reviewing offshore logistic operations. "We will do all it takes to make them more safe and secure." ONGC, he said, is going in to every aspect of how employees and officers are currently transported from land to offshore installations and trying to cut the risk associated with such journeys. Shanker, who has been camping in to oversee the as well as ensuring all support for the bereaved families, has stated that a high level independent investigation will be immediately instituted to ascertain the reasons. The helicopter crash is not the first accident in ONGC's history. In August 2003, helicopter crashed off coast killing 27 company persons and pilot on-board.