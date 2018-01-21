ONGC says 'all options' open for funding Rs 369-bn HPCL stake acquisition

Exploration major ONGC on Sunday said that "all options", including internal accrual of resources and short-term borrowing, were available to fund its acquisition of HPCL.

"We have various options available to us to fund this transaction," Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC told a press briefing in New Delhi.

"There is an option of internal accruals... of short-term borrowing and liquid assets...

We will exercise the most beneficial option available with us," Vasudeva added.

On Saturday, ONGC announced the acquisition of the Central government's entire 51 per cent stake in HPCL for over Rs 369 billion (Rs 36,900 crore).