ONGC: Stock price fall an investment opportunity

ONGC can use a weak crude oil price to buy E&P assets at cheap valuations globally

A declining crude oil prices can hurt the prospects of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Both domestic and international businesses of the exploration and production company (housed under ONGC Videsh) may see a drop in realisations if crude oil price, which had hit its nine-month low earlier this week, stays below $45 a barrel, analysts said."With every one-dollar fall in crude oil prices, ONGC's earnings will decline four to five per cent," said Sudeep Anand, oil & gas analyst at IDBI Capital. He expects the crude oil price to be around $52 a barrel this financial year and has not yet revised the FY18 earnings estimates of ONGC. Most analysts peg crude oil prices to be anywhere between $50 and $57 for FY18. Thus, if crude oil stays at the current level for long, there could be some earnings downgrade for ONGC. So far in 2017, crude oil price has fallen 19 per cent and averaged at $52.5 per barrel.However, ONGC's woes extend beyond weakening crude oil prices. For

Sheetal Agarwal