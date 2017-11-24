ONGC: Strong prospects after near-term worries

Worries over recovery of past dues from the financial crisis-struck Venezuela has pushed down the share price of ONGC by almost 10 per cent from its recent highs of Rs 200 seen in early November.

Although the risk does exist, analysts believe the concerns are overdone. An analyst with a foreign brokerage pegs the maximum loss at $1.1 billion as against the fall in ONGC’s market capitalisation of about $3.5 billion this month. More importantly, the company’s fundamentals remain strong with oil and gas production improving after some disappointments in the past few ...