ONGC to appoint consultant to evaluate HCPL buy

State-run and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is in the process of appointing a financial consultant to carry out valuations for its acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).

"We are in the process of engaging a consultant to carry out valuations and we should finalise one by end of this month," Shashi Shankar, chairman and managing director told reporters on Saturday at a conference held here for media interaction.

Meanwhile, the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) has already started the sale of government stake by appointing consultants and sending an information memorandum (IM) to

"We have recieved an information memorandum regarding the sale of government stake from Dipam just recently last week. The acquisition is expected to happen by March," informed Shankar.

Dipam has appointed Citi Bank and SBI Caps as consultants for the deal and has entrusted consultancy to J M Financials. On the other hand, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas has appointed a little-known Noida-based company called Protocol to look into the deal.

The Union Cabinet in July has given its clearance to sell 51.11 per cent government holding in to India's largest explorer ONGC, in order to create a global energy giant. Based on the current market cap of HPCL, the acquisition is likely to cost about Rs 35,000 crore.

Regarding ONGC's findings in shale and gas wells, Shankar informed that the company has drilled about 23 shale wells so far and the results have not been encouraging.

has been exploring shale gas and wells in both east and west coasts with an investment of around Rs 700 crore. Shale gas is the natural gas that is trapped within shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks that can be rich resources of petroleum and natural gas.

Meanwhile, despite prices on a rising trend, is seeing no impact on its operational expenditure in the medium term.

“Since our contracts are longterm and we had locked in these contracts at lower prices, rise is crude prices is not impacting our operational expenditure and infact our operational expenditure has come down signicantly on year-on -year basis,” informed Shankar.

The company has set a target of increasing production to 27 million tonne (MT) by 2021-22 from the current 22 MT. On the other hand, the natural gas production is set to almost double from 22 billion cubic meter (bcm) to 42 bcm by 2021-22.