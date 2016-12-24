ONGC to buy 80% stake of GSPC with operatorship rights in KG basin block

ONGC will also pay part consideration of $200 million to GSPC towards future consideration

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) on Friday approved the plan to acquire the entire 80 per cent of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (GSPC) block in the Krishna- Godavari basin at $995.26 million.



will also pay part consideration of $200 million to towards future consideration for six discoveries other than the Deen Dayal West Field, which will be adjusted upon valuation of the discoveries subsequent to approval their field development plans by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. The transaction would be documented by signing a farm-in agreement with GSPC. Requisite approval from the government will be sought by in accordance with provisions of production sharing contract of the block.



The block, KG-OSN-2001/3, was allotted to during the third round of the National Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP), through which awards hydrocarbon assets for exploration and production. “The acquisition of PI and operatorship rights in the Block fits well with the strategy of to enhance natural gas production from domestic fields on a faster pace, more so with a goal to reduce import dependency of hydrocarbons by the 10 per cent by year 2021-22. The trial gas production from Deen Dayal West Field has already begun. Upon successful completion of the transaction, shall endeavour to bring the field on commercial production along with the existing partners in the Block,” the statement added.



According to the state-run exploration major, the Deen Dayal Field will act as a pivot in developing nearby discoveries in Yanam and Godavari PML areas of ONGC, simultaneously. Through the utilisation of infrastructure of the Deen Dayal West Field, will be able to bring the gas discoveries of KG-DWN-98/2 Block and adjacent nomination blocks to production on a fast track.



has already built production facilities like well head platforms, process cum living quarter platform, onshore gas terminal and export pipeline for transporting treated well fluid from process platform to onshore terminal in the area. is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India, contributing around 70 per cent of Indian domestic production.



Shine Jacob