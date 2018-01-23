ONGC to raise Rs 181 bn from three banks to finance HPCL acquisition

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation will raise Rs 181 billion in debt to meet its funding requirement for its acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. This amounts to half of its Rs 369.15 billion funding requirement for buying government's 51.2% stake in the country's second-largest petroleum retailer. The largest chunk of Rs 106 billion would come from Punjab National Bank. It would be in the form of a short-term rupee loan. and would lend Rs 44.6 billion and Rs 30 billion, respectively, to ONGC. While the loan agreement with has a sub-limit of Rs 106 billion towards foreign currency loan for one year, that with has $300 million sub-limit for FCNR and FCTL for one year. On Saturday, ONGC signed a with the government for buying HPCL for Rs 369.15 billion, paying a premium of over 10% taking a 60-day weighted average of HPCL scrip. The company plans to use a mix of cash balance and short-term borrowings.

Since ONGC would need to raise more money, it is also likely to sell some of its equity in Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL India. ONGC holds 13.77% holding worth about Rs 26,000 crore. It also holds 4.86% stake in gas utility GAIL which is worth over Rs3,800 crore.

A market analyst, however, cautions on the company offloading its entire stake in the two “If ONGC sells the market might find it difficult to absorb Rs 25,000-27,000 crore worth IndianOil stock.” The government in August 2015 sold 10% in IndianOil through an offer for sale (OFS) fetching it Rs 9,369 crore which has already increased the float for the company.

ONGC chairman told reporters on Sunday that the company would not sell its liquid "assets in distress". “We will use our cash first and then the liquid assets and debt will be last.” The company currently has about Rs 130 billion in cash reserve.

ONGC's acquisition would help Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to get over the revenue shortfall during the current financial year and narrow the fiscal deficit. The government targets to limit its fiscal deficit to 3.2% of GDP.