ONGC to takeover HPCL

The government on Wednesday approved the sale of its 51 per cent equity in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), the country’s second largest fuel retailer, to its own company (ONGC). The deal will increase the government’s disinvestment proceeds by about Rs 30,000 crore.

The Union Cabinet has given an in-principle approval to the stake sale. Senior government officials told Business Standard ONGC, HPCL and the government would now decide how best to proceed with the deal. Once the process of ONGC buying the Centre’s stake in HPCL is decided upon, the Cabinet will give a final approval for the sale, said an official.

“HPCL will remain a separate entity, as a subsidiary of ONGC. It also makes operational sense for a merger of HPCL and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), another subsidiary of ONGC,” the official said.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director D K Sarraf said, “The boards of and HPCL will have to take a call on this. ONGC as a promoter will go by their decision.”

The ONGC of HPCL could trigger an open offer to minority shareholders. Sarraf, however, said, “We understand ONGC will not have to make an open offer.”

Government officials did not comment on whether an exemption from the open offer has been granted. Under the Code prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), if an entity acquires more than 25 per cent stake or takes over the management of a listed company, it has to make an open offer on equal terms. The public holding in the company that is being taken over, however, should not fall below 25 per cent, a requirement for listing.

The and the government will now decide the modalities.

“Once all the preparations are done, a final approval will be provided by the Cabinet before the sale takes place. Any decision on whether ONGC needs to pay a premium will be decided by the companies,” said a senior government official.

The government has planned a number of mergers and acquisitions in the PSU space this fiscal year.

In his 2017-18 Union Budget speech, had said the government sees “opportunities to strengthen” PSUs through consolidation, mergers and acquisitions. He gave the example of the oil and gas sector. “We propose to create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas ”

The total disinvestment target for FY18 is Rs 72,500 crore. Of this, Rs 46,500 crore is expected to come in from minority stake sales, buybacks, mergers, public listings and through the route. About Rs 15,000 crore is budgeted to come in from strategic sale in PSUs and in Suuti. The remaining Rs 11,000 crore is expected to come from the earlier-announced plans to list five state-owned general insurance