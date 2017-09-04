Online buyers prefer engaging directly with brands

The retail industry is constantly undergoing change, altering the roles of retailers, brands and shopping channels to meet consumer demands for information, convenience and high-quality commerce experiences. While traditional consumers once preferred multi-brand retail experiences, the pendulum is shifting towards the brand, putting greater importance on manufacturers’ websites for sales, research and service. In fact, 55 per cent of shoppers prefer to shop directly with brand manufacturers over retailers, according to Astound Commerce Insight’s “Global Brand Shopper ...