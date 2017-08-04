Online hiring sentiment up by 10% in April: Monster survey

The for the month of April 2017 showed signs of recovery with a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, according to the latest (MEI). The for the month of April 2017 showed signs of recovery with a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, according to the latest (MEI).

According to Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, APAC & West Asia, the recovery in growth of online hiring was led by sectors like telecom/ISP as well as banking, and (BFSI).

"The MEI depicts relative signs of recovery in the pace of online hiring in April 2017. The 10 per cent growth is an evidence to a steadily growing employment market. Among job intensive sectors, there has been an uptrend in BFSI and Telecom/ISP sectors; and also an increase in the demand for sales & business development professionals," Modi said.

The Telecom/ISP sector post highest hiring growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y in April 2017, the MEI data showed. Among prime sectors, there was a surge in the recruitment activity for BFSI sector, which saw Y-o-Y growth rate improve from 24 per cent in March 2017 to 31 per cent in April 2017.

Online demand in sectors like engineering, cement, construction, iron and steel saw a two per cent growth in April while the real estate sector saw a seven per cent decline in online hiring activity Y-o-Y. On the other hand, at 12 per cent growth, demand in the retail sector improved over the sluggish growth in the past months including a one per cent growth in February 2017 and flat growth in March 2017. On the month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, the retail sector saw an eight percent increase in e-recruitment activity on a month-on-month basis.

In terms of occupations, roles in customer service and sales & business development saw the highest jump in April 2017. While hiring of customer service professionals grew by 26 per cent, that for sales and business development increased from nine percent in March 2017 to 19 per cent in April 2017,

MEI's city-wise data showed that Kolkata (28 per cent) followed by Baroda (27 per cent) recorded the steepest annual growth in the month of April 2017 in hiring. On the other hand, while Mumbai witnessed a flat growth at 6 per cent; the annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR eased to four per cent followed by Bangalore at one per cent.

According to Modi, post demonetisation and global slowdown, organisations have been a bit cautious in terms of hiring. "Demonetisation has had its fair share of detractors, this followed by the global slowdown amalgamated with automation, is leading to demand a workforce with a different skill set than what was there 5-10 years ago. Organisations, however, are a bit cautious and gauging the effects of these macroeconomic shifts," said Modi.