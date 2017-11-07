Online travel agencies revisit loyalty plans

As online travel sales soar with more and more Indians taking their bookings online, online travel agencies (OTAs) Makemytrip (MMT) and Yatra are revitalising their loyalty programmes. Caught between an aggressive digital play by the airlines and the growing influence of meta-search firms such as Ixigo and Skyscanner among others, the agencies are hoping to attract new customers and ensure brand stickiness with more benefits for more bookings. However many customer groups say that the programmes often promise more than they deliver and online agencies need to address the ...