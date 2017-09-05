Online travel biz moving towards a duopoly situation: Yatra Online CEO

Nasdaq-listed Yatra Online is betting on business travel to make a profit. Over 11-year-old Yatra had recently bought corporate travel firm Air Travel Bureau (ATB) for an undisclosed amount. Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Yatra Online, tells Ajay Modi that his company should be able to make profits by 2019. Edited excerpts: Yatra recently became the second online travel company from India to get listed. How have things changed since then? We went public in December and it has enabled us to be much better capitalised. In a market, which is ...