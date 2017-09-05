Online travel biz moving towards a duopoly situation: Yatra Online CEO

Nasdaq-listed Yatra Online is betting on business travel to make a profit. Over 11-year-old Yatra had recently bought corporate travel firm Air Travel Bureau (ATB) for an undisclosed amount. Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Yatra Online, tells Ajay Modi that his company should be able to make profits by 2019. Edited excerpts: Yatra recently became the second online travel company from India to get listed. How have things changed since then? We went public in December and it has enabled us to be much better capitalised. In a market, which is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?