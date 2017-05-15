Online vendors cite unpaid dues, want govt to stop Snapdeal sale

E-sellers' representative body AIOVA has sought the government's intervention to stop the proposed Snapdeal- merger, till 500-odd vendors get their dues. The seller body has on multiple occasions made allegations that the online marketplace has not settled dues of hundreds of sellers.

In a letter to and Commerce Ministry, the (AIOVA) said over 500 sellers complained about "unsettled financial matters with the current management of "

"We therefore request you to hold the winding down/sale/ merger of above mentioned company (Snapdeal)," it added. AIOVA represents more than 2,000 sellers selling on platforms like Snapdeal, and

"We have been receiving formal and informal complaints from sellers across the country with proof of their due and disputed payments in As there is no safeguarding of such dues, the only option to recover such dues is through long battles in court. is no acknowledging or settling these dues," it added.

The body cited the example of (Getit Infoservices) -- which wound up operations last year -- and the incident left thousands of sellers duped of their money. AIOVA alleged that it had compiled and submitted a list to the management of in March, but the management did not act on it.

"Our members are already reeling under the losses faced due to Now, they feel they will face losses with under the new management," it added.