Online wholesale marketplace Wydr makes retail purchasing easy

Retailers often travel to multiple cities for procuring products at competitive rates. In tier-II and -III cities, they do not have direct access to better products at lower rates.

Manufacturers and distributors, on the other hand, do not get access to markets beyond their respective regions because the wholesale supply chain in India is fragmented and unorganised. Wydr, a Gurugram-based online marketplace, has a solution. Launched in March 2016, the start-up brings wholesalers, manufacturers, and retailers on one platform. “Wholesalers and ...