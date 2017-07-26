Operational negligence: AI flight diverted to Nagpur, pilots de-restored

-
National passenger carrier Air India on Tuesday said that it is investigating an incident of gross operational negligence on its Kolkata-Mumbai flight which had to land at Nagpur, as the aircraft's landing gear was not retracted after take-off.
"The pilots were de-rostered after the incident was reported. Investigation is on," said airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.
The incident is reported to have occurred on July 22 when the Kolkata-Mumbai flight ferrying around 100 passengers had to be diverted to Nagpur.
The aircraft is said to have consumed most of its fuel, as the drag generated from the landing gear led to excessive fuel burn.
