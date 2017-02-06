Operator-assisted drive tests to check call drops soon: Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has said “operator-assisted” drive tests, which measure and service quality, would start across various locations soon.

These would be conducted in each of Trai’s five regional offices including Jaipur, and Bengaluru by March.

“The operator-assisted drive tests, where operators conduct their own and participates and monitors... They are going to start very soon at various places,” Chairman told PTI. The — a new concept by — involves operators’ equipment and costs, with the regulator monitoring and supervising the entire process. “ is partnering with the operators to do the drive to measure quality of service... We have five regional offices and we have requested the operators to conduct drive and our regional officers...they tell the time and place in terms of which city, which road, place, route...,” Sharma said.

“They are saying, by March we will conduct four in each of the five regions,” he said, adding that these locations include Bhopal, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The ‘operator-assisted' drive will most likely precede the independent drive conducted by the regulator.

“As far as our drive are concerned...I had earlier mentioned that there were some issues with our agency...they are being sorted out and those should start soon...within a couple of weeks,” Sharma said.

Asked if transparency will be an issue, when drive to assess and service quality are conducted by the operators, Sharma said, “I am sure it will be transparent and the operators will collaborate”.

“Quality of service is certainly a consumer centric problem but it is also an operator problem...customer care and quality of service is good for the service providers too,” he said. Last year, independent drive were conducted by in Amritsar in August-September, and in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Darjeeling, Sikkim and Trivandrum in May-June.

Typically, drive assess the performance of networks on various quality benchmarks, including call set-up success rate, call drop rate, blocked calls and Radio Frequency (RF) coverage.