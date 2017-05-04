OPGC offers to sell more power to Odisha on weak demand

Finding it tough to secure power
offtake outside of Odisha, the Odisha Power
Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) has offered to sell power
to the state grid from the second super critical unit of 660 Mw.
Under its ongoing expansion, OPGC
is adding two 660 Mw units to its existing power
station of 420 Mw capacity at Ib-valley near Jharsuguda. The first 660 Mw is already dedicated to the state grid with OPGC
tying up a power
purchase agreement with state owned power
trading firm Gridco Ltd.
“Due to a weak power
market, OPGC
is struggling to find buyers outside Odisha.
It has requested the state government to buy the excess power
coming up as part of its expansion”, said a senior state government official.
OPGC
is investing Rs 11,547 crore on expansion, which also includes cost of other components like coal block development and dedicated rail corridor.
The state owned generator has already started construction work on its expansion. To fund the expansion, OPGC
has already tied up funding of Rs 8,660 crore from Power
Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification (REC), by executing a loan agreement with the two Central PSUs. The balance funding is to be borne proportionately by the Odisha
government and AES.
Around 80% of the work on OPGC
expansion is complete. Power
generation from the expanded units is expected to take off within a year.
OPGC
is a 51:49 joint venture company between the Odisha
government and US-based energy major AES Ltd. Though OPGC
has been awarded the Manoharpur and Manoharpur dip side coal blocks, it has applied for bridge linkage since power
generation from the expanded units was expected to commence earlier than coal mining. Coal production from the two mines is set to begin in April 2019 and reach peak capacity by 2021. Till then, OPGC
needed the bridge linkage.
The captive coal blocks have been awarded to Odisha
Coal & Power
Ltd (OCPL), a 51:49 joint venture (JV) between two state run entities — Odisha Power
Generation Corporation (OPGC) and Odisha
Hydro Power
Corporation (OHPC). Both the coal blocks have combined coal deposits of 531 million tonne (mt). OCPL
proposes to invest Rs 1,500 crore on developing the blocks whose annual mining capacity is pegged at eight mt.
