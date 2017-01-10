Ore prices made phenomenal progress in the past few months: Tom Albanese

Iron ore prices have risen sharply in the past few months. But, miners are now cautiously optimistic as to how prices will play out this year, says Vedanta Resources Chief Executive Officer Tom Albanese in an interview with Kunal Bose. Edited excerpts: Defying price forecasts by research agencies, iron ore prices have more than doubled since 2016 beginning. Metallurgical Mines Association of China says the average seaborne ore price in 2017 will rise ‘moderately’ from last year’s average of $60 a tonne. As a big producer-exporter in India, how do you look at the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?