Ortel enters price war, to take on telcos with Rs 99 broadband plan

Leading cable television and service provider Ortel Communications has created a disruption in the space with an unlimited data plan priced at Rs 99 per month.

The competitively priced Rs 99 plan offers 500 MB data per day at a speed of 2 Mbps. After crossing this daily limit, the customer can still browse but the speed gets throttled to 256 kbps.

BSE listed claimed it is the first provider to launch the unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) data plan. Through this plan, Ortel has joined the price war on data plans with big telecom players. The company has come up with the plan after sensing customer demand for higher data at affordable prices.

Bibhu Prasad Rath, president and chief executive officer at Ortel Communications, said, "Looking at the huge data consumption that is taking place in the country today, we have decided to take full advantage of this opportunity and, therefore, launched Unlimited Data Plan at just Rs 99 per month. We are already providing high data limits to our customers, but now with the aggressive pricing which is even better than most of the telecom players, we aim to provide an excellent value for money to our subscribers. The objective is to increase the overall average data consumption of customers from 18 GB to 100 GB per month at pocket-friendly prices."

The new unlimited FUP plans also have options of 1 GB daily data limit at Rs 129 per month and a multi-month package at Rs 349 wherein subscribers can enjoy 1 GB data per day at 2 Mbps speed for three months. These plans would cover the needs of first-time users, social networking users, and the price sensitive segment.

The 'Below 100' plan is expected to enable Ortel to increase penetration of internet-ready home passes which are already available in most of the markets where it operates. With the proliferation of smartphones and other smart internet devices, consumers can use the same devices to connect to Ortel's home solutions at a cheaper price and better in-house speeds. The plans directly compete with the telecom players who offer and 4G on

The high data limits at affordable prices have been introduced to cater to consumers who have heavy consumption of content driven videos that are mostly related to entertainment (film, TV, and music), education and online games.

Ortel has been offering customer-centric plans to suit the changing internet ecosystem in the country. It operates in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.