Our focus is to expand presence in car tyre market: Ceat MD Anant Goenka

Leading tyre manufacturer Ceat is focusing on expanding its presence in the car tyre segment. The segment has remained the fastest growing in the automobile industry year after year. Ceat Managing Director, ANANT GOENKA, tells Ajay Modi how things have changed after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). Goenka, whose company bagged the global Deming Prize for quality, says Ceat will focus on a sustained improvement in products to expand market share. Edited excerpts: Q) How has the company’s business changed post-GST? Do you see any changes in the logistics ...