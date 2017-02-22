Over 1 lakh Ola & Uber drivers begin indefinite stir

They say rates are fixed between Rs 14.50-19.50 per km, but drivers are given between Rs 4-5

Over one lakh drivers attached to two cab aggregators began an indefinite strike here on Wednesday, demanding better incentives and stopping attachment of new cabs which they said affects their bookings, even as some of them ransacked a office here.



"Over one lakh drivers attached to and have gone on an indefinite strike, demanding better incentives and stopping of attachment of new cabs, which affects their bookings," Uber, and (UTO) Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha told PTI here.



He said the decision was taken at a meeting called by the drivers' association after talks with the state transport commissioner and aggregators failed last night.



Police said the protesters ransacked the office at here. Furniture and some office equipment at the office were damaged, they said.



Asked about the incident, Pasha said has been silent over the issue, "resulting in the drivers losing their patience, reflected in the ransacking of the office."



To a query, Pasha said both the and aggregators were responsible for the present dilemma.



"The should prevail over the aggregators in asking them to adhere to the provisions under Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016."



According to rules, rates for AC and non-AC taxis are fixed at Rs 19.50 per km and 14.50 per km for non-AC cabs, but drivers are given between Rs 4 to Rs 5, which amounts to exploitation, Pasha said.



The drivers also want and to stop attachment of new cabs as it affects their bookings, as also immediate stoppage of penalising drivers, based on customer ratings.



"The cab aggregator penalises drivers for bad behaviour after the rider had given a low rating for them on the app," Tanveer said.



On February 19, hundreds of drivers had staged a protest here against the Transport Department, asking for enforcement of the rules.



The pricing strategies adopted by and have not only affected their drivers, but also those from other unions, Pasha said.



"A driver used to earn up to Rs 80,000, but is now able to earn Rs 15,000 only due to increasing number of cabs, which is causing traffic hazards, resulting in cut down of trips," Pasha said.

