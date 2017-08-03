Over 25% posts at DGCA lying vacant: Govt

Over 25 per cent of the sanctioned posts at watchdog are lying vacant, the said on Thursday.



Directorate General of Civil is a regulatory body governing the safety aspects of the It primarily monitors the airworthiness of besides granting licenses to airports, airlines, and other crew members.



"As against the sanctioned posts of 1,320 in DGCA, 983 posts are filled and 337 posts are vacant," said Minister of Civil in response to a question inManpower shortage was one of the key reasons why watchdog International Civil Organisation (ICAO) and US body Federal Authority (FAA) downgraded the country's civil sector virtually putting brakes on the expansion plans of Indian carriers. The ratings were, however, restored in 2015.