Over 25% posts at DGCA lying vacant: Govt

Over 25 per cent of the sanctioned posts at aviation watchdog DGCA are lying vacant, the government said on Thursday.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation is a regulatory body governing the safety aspects of the aviation industry. It primarily monitors the airworthiness of civilian aircraft besides granting licenses to airports, airlines, pilots and other crew members.
"As against the sanctioned posts of 1,320 in DGCA, 983 posts are filled and 337 posts are vacant," said Minister of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha in response to a question in Lok Sabha.
Manpower shortage was one of the key reasons why UN watchdog International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and US body Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) downgraded the country's civil aviation sector virtually putting brakes on the expansion plans of Indian carriers. The ratings were, however, restored in 2015.
