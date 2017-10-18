Over 33% of India's international incoming calls shift to OTT platform

More than a third of the duration of the country’s international incoming calls are on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, and Google. This has happened even as incumbent telecom operators, on the one hand, and Reliance Jio, on the other, are waging a bitter war as to whether the regulator should increase or bring down the incoming international termination calls to zero. The march of technology is increasingly making the debate irrelevant. The duration of international incoming calls on mobile phones annually ranges from 84.50 billion ...