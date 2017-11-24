Over my birthday dinner, the family pledged 10% wealth: Sunil Mittal

Sunil Bharti-led Bharti Group has pledged Rs 7,000 crore, which is 10 per cent of its family wealth, for philanthropy. A large chunk of this will be used to set up Satya Bharti University for Science and Technology, modelled on MIT, Stanford, and Berkeley.

The family decided to step up philanthropy when Mittal turned 60 last month. The group is counting on tie-ups with Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and SoftBank for its university, likely to come up in Punjab in three years. “We are not in this for business,” said Mittal, while pointing out there would be no cost of ...