Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Alibaba leads $2.6 billion bid for Chinese retailer Intime
Business Standard

Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales dips 1.36%: SIAM

Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5%

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday released the data for the sales in auto industry and highlighted the decline of 1.36 per cent in the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales compared to previous year.
 
Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by SIAM.
 
Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.

 
Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the year-ago month.
 
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 percent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales dips 1.36%: SIAM

Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5%

Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5%
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday released the data for the sales in auto industry and highlighted the decline of 1.36 per cent in the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales compared to previous year.
 
Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by SIAM.
 
Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.
 
Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the year-ago month.
 
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 percent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales dips 1.36%: SIAM

Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5%

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday released the data for the sales in auto industry and highlighted the decline of 1.36 per cent in the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales compared to previous year.
 
Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by SIAM.
 
Major setback is witnessed in motorcycle sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.
 
Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the year-ago month.
 
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 percent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015.

image
Business Standard
177 22