Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales dips 1.36%: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday released the data for the sales in industry and highlighted the decline of 1.36 per cent in the overall domestic sales compared to previous year.



Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by SIAM.





Major setback is witnessed in sector as the industry saw sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the year-ago month.



Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 percent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015.