Own stores may help Oppo counter competition

Setting up of company-owned retail stores may prove to be vital for Chinese handset maker Oppo’s survival in the highly competitive smartphone market in India. The firm, which recently received clearance from the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal (FIFP), may now divert some of its funds towards building a strong, controlled retail distribution set-up, rather than spending heavily on incentives to its trade partners. While Oppo joins its Chinese rival Xiaomi in becoming the second handset firm from the neighbouring country to secure a single-brand retail licence, its ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?