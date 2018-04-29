OYO gearing up for a bigger play in corporate executive accommodation space

With the acquisition of Novascotia Boutique Homes, a Chennai-based serviced apartment company in March 2018, Oyo is gearing up for a bigger play in the corporate executive accommodation space. The budget hospitality firm last year entered into the serviced apartment space with its own brand SilverKey.

As Oyo integrates Novascotia’s 350 furnished accommodations with SilverKey, the company is looking to benefit from its prior experience in managing end-to-end consumer needs with its other offerings — Home and Town Hall. If Home has given Oyo expertise in redesigning apartments ...