-
ALSO READ11 IndiGo, GoAir A320 neo planes fitted with P&W engines to be grounded 11 Airbus A320 neo aircraft grounded, affects IndiGo, GoAir flights IndiGo's Neo fiasco: Let's stop the sensationalisation and face the facts Lessons from Neo fiasco: As drama played out, cracks and crevices emerged Pratt & Whitney engine woes: Airbus halts A320 neo deliveries, says IndiGo
-
Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday grounded one more A320 Neo fitted with Pratt&Whitney engine due to "oil chip issue" taking the total number of such planes on ground to seven.
IndiGo confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing registration no VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi today.
"VT-ITK (Neo) operating COK-DEL (Cochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an 'oil chip' message on engine no 1 post landing at Delhi. As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi," IndiGo said in a statement.
Significantly, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had grounded eight of IndiGo A320 Neo planes on March 12 along with three of GoAir due to safety issues.
"Including this aircraft, IndiGo now has seven NEOs grounded," the airline said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU