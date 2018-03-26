Budget carrier on Sunday grounded one more fitted with Pratt&Whitney engine due to "oil chip issue" taking the total number of such planes on ground to seven.

confirmed the grounding of the plane bearing registration no VT-ITK after completing its flight to New Delhi from Kochi today.

"VT-ITK (Neo) operating COK-DEL (Cochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an 'oil chip' message on engine no 1 post landing at Delhi. As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi," said in a statement.

Significantly, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had grounded eight of planes on March 12 along with three of due to safety issues.

"Including this aircraft, now has seven NEOs grounded," the airline said in a statement.