JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aircel network issues trigger rumours of service closure; customers panic
Business Standard

Pratt & Whitney releases revised configuration to tackle A320 engine issues

Currently, a total of 45 A320 neos are there in the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

airbus, a320 neo, plane
Airbus A320 neo. Photo: Shutterstock

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has come out with a revised configuration to address the latest problem in some of its engines powering A320 neo planes. After European aviation safety regulator, EASA's directive about problems faced by certain P&W engines, budget carrier IndiGo grounded three of its neo aircraft earlier this month. A "revised configuration" has been released to address the issue relating to a knife edge seal on the High-Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub that has affected some of the engines, P&W said in a statement today. It noted that the issue affected a limited sub-population of the PW1100G-JM engine that powers A320 neo aircraft. Currently, a total of 45 A320 neos are there in the country.

Out of them, 32 are with IndiGo and 13 are with GoAir. "The solution is based on a design with which the company has significant experience, and this solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals," the engine maker said. P&W also said it has begun implementing the solution and production engine deliveries incorporating this change would begin in early March. On February 9, EASA had issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with PW1100 engines having a particular serial number. The directive followed instances of the engine's in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family aircraft. "The company will continue to work with Airbus and its mutual airline customers to minimize operational disruption," the statement said. On February 12, Airbus had said that there are 14 aircraft equipped with either both or one engine from the affected series (PW1100G-JM) being operated by airlines in the country.

First Published: Wed, February 21 2018. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements