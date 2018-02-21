Engine maker has come out with a revised configuration to address the latest problem in some of its engines powering A320 neo planes. After European aviation safety regulator, EASA's directive about problems faced by certain engines, budget carrier IndiGo grounded three of its neo aircraft earlier this month. A "revised configuration" has been released to address the issue relating to a knife edge seal on the High-Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub that has affected some of the engines, said in a statement today. It noted that the issue affected a limited sub-population of the engine that powers A320 neo aircraft. Currently, a total of 45 A320 neos are there in the country.

Out of them, 32 are with IndiGo and 13 are with GoAir. "The solution is based on a design with which the company has significant experience, and this solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals," the engine maker said. also said it has begun implementing the solution and production engine deliveries incorporating this change would begin in early March. On February 9, EASA had issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with having a particular serial number. The directive followed instances of the engine's in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family aircraft. "The company will continue to work with Airbus and its mutual airline customers to minimize operational disruption," the statement said. On February 12, Airbus had said that there are 14 aircraft equipped with either both or one engine from the affected series (PW1100G-JM) being operated by airlines in the country.